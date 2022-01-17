Rural polls: Jual Oram to head BJP panel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday constituted a seven-member State election management committee to deal with issues pertaining to elections to the three-tier panchayati raj institutions.

The committee will be headed by Sundargarh MP and former Union Minister Jual Oram. Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Opposition chief whip in Odisha Assembly Mohan Majhi, State BJP vice-president Anita Subhadarshini, general secretary Golak Mohapatra and party’s coordinator with Panchayati Raj department Sankarshan Parida are members of the committee.

Announcing the committee, State BJP president Sameer Mohanty said such committees have been constituted at district level and a senior leader of the party assigned to look after the electioneering process in each Assembly constituency.

He said the zonal committees have been assigned the job of candidate selection and in case of disputes, the matter will be referred to district committees. Matters remaining unresolved at the district committees will be referred to the State Election Committee whose decision is final.

Mohanty further said that suspension orders of leaders and workers of the BJP who were suspended for anti-party activities during 2017 panchayat election and 2019 general election have been revoked.