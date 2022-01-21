Timely treatment saves baby from arrhythmia at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proper diagnosis and timely treatment by doctors at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar saved a baby who was suffering from arrhythmia.The 25-day-old baby girl was rushed to AIIMS on Tuesday as she was crying consistently for more than 12 hours and had stopped breast-feeding.

A team of doctors led by Associate Professor of Neonatology Department Dr Pankaj Mohanty checked the vitals of the baby and diagnosed her of suffering from arrhythmia.

Before coming to AIIMS she was treated for abdominal colic, otitis or sepsis. "When she arrived here, her heart rate was 300 bpm (instead of below 140). Her ECG was conducted immediately and she was admitted to neonatal intensive care unit," Dr Mohanty said.

The treating doctors had to give shock treatment and it resulted in reverting the rhythm to normal. The baby was intubated and treated for myocardial contractility. After 24 hours, the baby’s heart rate became normal. She is now doing well on oral drugs to prevent cardiac dysrhythmias.

"Child crying excessively is not always a case of abdominal colic, otitis or sepsis as considered by many. It may be arrhythmia which can be fatal if not diagnosed in time. Parents as well as doctors should be aware of this," warned Dr Mohanty.

Additional Professor of Cardiology Department Dr Ramachandra Barik helped in doing echocardiography and managed the baby. The AIIMS doctors have planned to do electrophysiology study and radio frequency ablation, if required.

The treating team is happy as amid the threat of COVID spread, they could save the life of the baby. The walk-in OPD services have been suspended following the surge in Covid cases among the healthcare workers. Barring Dr Mohanty, most of the residents have tested positive.