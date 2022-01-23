Thieves distract shopkeepers, steal money from cash box in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Next time if a customer leaves a shop without paying the entire amount or attempts to run away with an item, think twice before chasing him. Another member of the same group might trespass into your establishment and steal the money from your cash box.

At least two such incidents have been reported from two medicine stores in different areas of the Capital City this week.

In the first incident, a thief in the guise of a customer visited a medicine store near Rabi Talkies Square under Badagada police limits on Thursday and gave a Rs 2,000 note for some medicines he purchased.

However, the shopkeeper said he did not have change, following which the miscreant left the spot.

After few minutes, another member reportedly of the same group visited the store, purchased medicines worth Rs 200 but left by paying Rs 170. The shopkeeper then chased the anti-social and asked him to pay the remaining amount.

In the meantime, the man who had given a Rs 2,000 note trespassed into the same medicine store and stole Rs 35,000 before fleeing the spot.

At least two youths committed a similar crime by using the same modus operandi and stole Rs 49,000 from a medicine store in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits on Friday. The victims said it was shocking that such thefts are taking place in broad daylight.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of both the shops to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the crime.

"Initial investigation suggests same youths committed thefts in both the shops. Two separate cases have been registered and efforts are on to nab them," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Police suspect the gang committing such crimes have four to five members and they are keeping a vigil so that no other shopkeeper falls prey to them.