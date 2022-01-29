Newspaper owner nabbed for faking Yogi Adityanath’s signature for ads

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi police with the help of Kharvel Nagar cops on Friday arrested the owner of an Odia newspaper ‘Samaj Aaina’ Manoj Seth for allegedly forging the letterhead and signature of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2016 for financial gains.

Seth was staying under Dhauli police limits in the Capital City. Delhi police had earlier registered a case in this connection and with the help of their local counterparts, nabbed Seth at Station Square in the city on the day.

Police said Seth had forged letterhead and signature of Yogi Adityanath - the then MP of Uttar Pradesh - and used them to seek advertisements from various Central government organisations for his publications that were circulated in Delhi.