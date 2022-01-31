STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

10 officers appointed to monitor Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Bhubaneswar

Officials of the civic body said as many as 37 hospitals in the city have been empanelled to provide healthcare services to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has entrusted 10 senior officers with the task of monitoring implementation of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the State Capital and collecting report in this regard from the empanelled hospitals every month. 

Officials of the civic body said as many as 37 hospitals in the city have been empanelled to provide healthcare services to the beneficiaries of the scheme. Each officer has been assigned the responsibility of monitoring implementation of the scheme in three to four empanelled hospitals.

The officers, in the rank of deputy and assistant commissioner, will visit the hospitals at least once every month to verify implementation of the scheme and submit a report comprising details of the number of beneficiaries availing treatment and whether the services provided under the scheme to them w cashless. 

They will also collect feedback from the beneficiaries as well as medical staff and submit it to the civic body. Meanwhile, with the urban polls expected to be conducted soon, the move is being seen by many as the BJD government's bid to woo voters in the city which has over 1 lakh BSKY beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp