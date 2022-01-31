10 officers appointed to monitor Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has entrusted 10 senior officers with the task of monitoring implementation of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the State Capital and collecting report in this regard from the empanelled hospitals every month.

Officials of the civic body said as many as 37 hospitals in the city have been empanelled to provide healthcare services to the beneficiaries of the scheme. Each officer has been assigned the responsibility of monitoring implementation of the scheme in three to four empanelled hospitals.

The officers, in the rank of deputy and assistant commissioner, will visit the hospitals at least once every month to verify implementation of the scheme and submit a report comprising details of the number of beneficiaries availing treatment and whether the services provided under the scheme to them w cashless.

They will also collect feedback from the beneficiaries as well as medical staff and submit it to the civic body. Meanwhile, with the urban polls expected to be conducted soon, the move is being seen by many as the BJD government's bid to woo voters in the city which has over 1 lakh BSKY beneficiaries.