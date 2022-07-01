STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IMD:  Rain intensity in Odisha set to rise in July  

There is likelihood of formation of a low pressure area/cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay  of Bengal off Odisha coast during beginning of the week (July 1 to 7).

Published: 01st July 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast likely formation of two weather systems over the Bay of Bengal between July 1 and 14, which are expected to intensify rainfall activity in Odisha.

There is likelihood of formation of a low pressure area/cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay  of Bengal off Odisha coast during beginning of the week (July 1 to 7) and another low pressure area/cyclonic circulation during beginning of the second week (July 8 to 14) over the same region, said the IMD.
The weather systems will enhance monsoon activity over central India, including Odisha, and west coast of the country during the first and second week of the month.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershower activity and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur in Odisha between July 1 and 7. The overall rainfall is likely to be above normal during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.
The weather experts said July is likely to record normal rainfall as compared to the 40 per cent deficit in the month of June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Forecast Rainfall low pressure cyclonic circulation Bay  of Bengal Odisha coast
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp