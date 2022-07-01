IMD:  Rain intensity in Odisha set to rise in July  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast likely formation of two weather systems over the Bay of Bengal between July 1 and 14, which are expected to intensify rainfall activity in Odisha.

There is likelihood of formation of a low pressure area/cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during beginning of the week (July 1 to 7) and another low pressure area/cyclonic circulation during beginning of the second week (July 8 to 14) over the same region, said the IMD.

The weather systems will enhance monsoon activity over central India, including Odisha, and west coast of the country during the first and second week of the month.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershower activity and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur in Odisha between July 1 and 7. The overall rainfall is likely to be above normal during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The weather experts said July is likely to record normal rainfall as compared to the 40 per cent deficit in the month of June.