STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Twin City revels in Yatra fervour

The atmosphere in in Nayapalli and Unit VIII areas reverberated with beats of cymbals as a sea of devotees took part in the pulling of chariots at Iskcon temple.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Lakhs of people reach Puri, Odisha to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra as chariot being pulled on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Lakhs of people reach Puri, Odisha to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra as chariot being pulled on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dimmed by the pandemic for the last two years, the celebration of Rath Yatra was a grand affair in the State Capital as lakhs of devotees poured onto the streets to pull the chariots of the Trinity on Friday. The festival was organised smoothly across the Capital. However, lack of adherence to Government's Covid safety norms remained a matter of concern in view of the rising number of new coronavirus cases.

The atmosphere in in Nayapalli and Unit VIII areas reverberated with beats of cymbals as a sea of devotees took part in the pulling of chariots at Iskcon temple. All the rituals were carried out in time as per the schedule. Dhadi Pahandi of the deities started at 11 am, while the Chherapahanra ritual was performed at 2 pm. The chariot pulling started at 3 pm and the deities reached Gundicha temple at Unit VIII by 7 pm, informed Iskcon State PRO Radhakanta Das. He said over one lakh devotees participated in the festival.

Devotees pulling chariots of Iskcon temple during Rath
Yatra in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

Similarly, a large number of devotees participated in Rath Yatra celebration at Patiagarh, Palaspali, VSS Nagar, Old Town, Jagamara, Dumduma and Bhimatangi.Apart from temples, the Car Festival was also celebrated in a number of educational institutions. Students and faculty members took part in the festivities on Utkal University campus. Rath Yatra was also celebrated on the premises of KISS. Children were also seen pulling mini chariots in different parts of the City including Old Town, Nilakantha Nagar and Jagannath Nagar.

Police said Rath Yatra was celebrated at over 50 places. Over 20 platoons of police force were deployed to regulate traffic and ensure smooth conduct of the festival. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made provision of drinking water and mobile toilet facility at Iskcon and a few other locations. While the festival passed off peacefully, Covid cautions including the mask mandate were thrown to the wind by devotees. Though BMC had issued advisory urging people to wear face masks at public places, only a few devotees were found to be adhering to the rule on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Rath Yatra devotees Nayapalli
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp