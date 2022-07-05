Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issues SOP for malls, shops amid COVID spike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the daily infection count hovering over 100 for the last two days, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh SOP for malls, shopping complexes and large commercial establishments in the city, asking them to follow COVID protocols.

As per the SOP, provision of hand sanitiser and thermal screening at the entry points of the malls and other large commercial establishments is mandatory.

Besides, the mall authorities and commercial establishment owners will require to ensure that visitors/customers and staff wear mask properly covering face and nose. They have also been asked to ensure social distancing of 6 ft on their premises.

The management of the malls and commercial complexes have been asked to dial 1929 immediately in case a visitor or staff is found with flu-like symptoms.The city reported 131 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours compared to 170 the previous day. The new cases pushed the city's active caseload to 453.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said that in view of rising number of COVID cases they have decided to scale up testing. The daily testing figure has remained around 1,000 so far, he said. "The testing facility has been made available in 25 UPHCs and UCHCs. The centres are functioning from 9 am to 11.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm everyday," he said.

Keeping the situation in view, the civic body has also increased the bed strength in SUM DCH from existing 25 to 90. The Commissioner said that 10 rapid response teams have been pressed into service for surveillance and contact tracing of the COVID infected persons.