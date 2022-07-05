STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar receives 47 mm rainfall, faces waterlogging

The national weather forecaster informed that a low pressure area formed over north Odisha, adjoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Monday.

Commuters wade through waterlogged road between Rasulgarh and Vani Vihar square

Commuters wade through waterlogged road between Rasulgarh and Vani Vihar square. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital received 47 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday and the downpour left many areas and roads in the city waterlogged.

The showers continued for only about an hour but exposed how vulnerable Bhubaneswar continues to be to urban flooding. Commuters could be seen wading through the waterlogged roads. Bomikhal, the road in front of Iskcon temple, Shastri Nagar, and other areas witnessed severe waterlogging in the afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha received 31 per cent excess rainfall than its average on July 4. The State normally receives 9.9 mm rainfall on July 4 but it recorded 13 mm rainfall on the day.

The national weather forecaster informed that a low pressure area formed over north Odisha, adjoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Monday. It issued warning for heavy rainfall at a few places in the State for the next four days. 

“The monsoon flow is normal and a few parts in the State are expected to receive heavy rainfall in next four days,” said Director, IMD, Bhubaneswar HR Biswas.The State’s rainfall deficit stood at 40 per cent between June 1 and 30. However, due to the rainfall activity in the last four days, the deficit between June 1 and July 4 has reduced to 29 per cent.

