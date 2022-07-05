British Council to top up English skills of Bhubaneswar-Puri City Police before Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, Commissionerate Police on Monday roped in British Council to provide a specially-designed communication skills course to its officers.

As fans and visitors from many countries are expected to visit Odisha next year, Commissionerate Police decided to develop soft skills of personnel from inspector and above ranks so that they will be able to deal with the international guests in a better and friendly way.

In the first phase, over 50 officers of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate will take part in 'Communicating with Confidence' course designed by the British Council. The course will be about six-week long and will be offered to the officers on both online and offline mode.

The course will be of 34 hours. As part of the course, the British Council will guide the police officers of Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to enhance their verbal/written and presentation skills. KISS Foundation has extended financial support for the initiative.

Additional Commissioner of Police Umashankar Dash told The New Indian Express that the course will not only enhance the public experience while interacting with the Commissionerate Police but will also increase the output of the officers while writing an enquiry report, case diary and replying to the courts.

As international sporting events have increased in the Capital City in recent years, the police have to deal with people from outside the state and foreign countries. Besides, they have to communicate with police agencies of other states, whenever there is a professional requirement.

In 2021, British Council had launched the specially designed communications course for Kolkata Police officers to help them improve their soft skills.