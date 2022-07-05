Second dose of COVID vaccination coverage low in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After topping the country in the first dose COVID-19 vaccination, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seems to have flunked the second dose inoculation. As per the vaccination statistics, the first dose coverage among 18 years and above population is 166 per cent (pc) while for the second dose coverage is 94 pc against due beneficiaries.

As many as 12.88 lakh people aged above 18 years have received second dose against 13.77 lakh first dose vaccination in the city. The inoculation of adolescents is also not encouraging as the first dose coverage among 15 to 17 years age group is 81 per cent (50,651) against a target of 62,680 beneficiaries.

Similarly, the first dose coverage among 12 to 14 years age group is 39 per cent (16,627) against a target of 42,627 children. The precaution dose coverage of healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens is 9939 (27 per cent), 16,804 (30 per cent) and 66,164 (45 per cent) respectively.