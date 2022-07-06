53 per cent population in 12 to 14 age group in Bhubaneswar yet to take COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as there is a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in the State Capital in last one week, around 53 per cent children in 12 to 14 age group in the city have not been vaccinated yet.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, who chaired a meeting with school officials following spike in daily cases on Tuesday, said the authorities have been asked to find out the students who have not been vaccinated yet and speed up their inoculation process.

“We found most of the parents are still hesitant to inoculate their kids who are eligible to get the vaccine. Schools have been asked to sensitise parents and encourage them for vaccination of their children,” Kulange said. The Commissioner also informed that they have decided to introduce mobile vans for vaccination of school children in the city.

Sharing more details, an official from the BMC said out of 24,000 eligible students in 12 to 14 age groups, only 47 per cent, around 11,300 approximately, have been inoculated. Principals and headmasters of around 174 schools have been asked to furnish details of the children in this age group with the block education officer to allow BMC to take measures for their vaccination on school premises.

Meanwhile, the active case tally of Bhubaneswar crossed 500 mark on Tuesday as the city reported another 170 cases in the last 24 hours. Kulange said sensitisation programmes will be taken up at ward level involving local corporators, ward level officials and staff of BMC and volunteers to raise awareness among public to check the spread of the virus.