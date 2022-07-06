College girl kills self in Bhubaneswar, second incident in a week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Less than a week after a girl student of BJB Autonomous College allegedly took the extreme step, another girl of a city-based engineering college died by suicide on Tuesday. The 22-year-old victim was a first year Masters in Computer Science (MCA) student.

A native of Tihidi in Bhadrak, she took the extreme step at her rented accommodation at Acharya Vihar in the city.

Police sources said that family members of the girl had tried to call her multiple times on Monday night but she did not respond. Worried, her father reached Bhubaneswar from Bhadrak early on Tuesday morning but the girl did not open the door.

On breaking the door open, he found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Although a suicide note was found from her house, police did not reveal its content.

However, sources said that the girl was being harassed by a youth which may have forced her to take the extreme step. Postmortem of the deceased was conducted and her body handed over to her parents. They have registered a complaint with the Saheed Nagar police and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, parents of the BJB College student who alleged died by suicide due to ragging on Saturday last week continued to stage dharna outside the college campus demanding justice for their daughter.

Commissionerate Police said that her postmortem report revealed she died of asphyxiation after 'suicidal hanging'. The samples will be sent for a viscera test. The victim had left behind a suicide note wherein she blamed three of her seniors of harassment. Police, however, are yet to trace the seniors.

Bhubaneswar DCP said that college authorities and at least 100 students of her class and hostel have been interrogated and police are also speaking with the victim’s family members as a part of the investigation. On the other hand, the girl’s parents said they will not budge until stringent measures are taken against the accused girls.

If you need help or know someone who does, reach out to some of the following helpline numbers: