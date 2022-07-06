STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Tourism holds roadshow

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation on Tuesday held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar to promote its tourism opportunities among the people here.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation on Tuesday held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar to promote its tourism opportunities among the people here. It was inaugurated by  hotelier and chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators (eastern region) JK Mohanty.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism of Karnataka T Venkatesh said the State is home to a large and exciting portfolio of UNESCO World Heritage sites, wildlife, beaches, nature, etc. “It is a round-the-year tourist destination.

Roadshows like this will provide impetus to domestic inbound travel and enhance the marketing efforts of Karnataka Tourism to promote the State’s destinations to prospective tourists and travel traders of Odisha,” he added.

The roadshow had B2B interactions and presentations that showcased the destination. At 10 stakeholders exhibited at the event. A performance of ‘Puja Kunita’, an ancient art form of Karnataka was organised to showcase the vibrant cultural heritage of Karnataka. 

