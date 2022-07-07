Bhubaneswar ragging menace: Another student alleges assault for denying money to seniors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After BJB Autonomous College, another alleged incident of ragging has come to fore from the College of Basic Science and Humanities in the city.

A 22-year-old student Somnath Sethy alleged that the three youths, who are students of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), assaulted him when he refused to give them money to buy alcohol.

In his complaint in the Khandagiri police station on Tuesday, he said that the students stopped him near College of Basic Science while he was returning to his residence in Unit-VIII on Monday night. One of the accused asked Sethy, who is a Plus III second year student, to give them money to purchase alcohol. When he refused, they forced him to do sit-ups and hit him on his head.

Sethy sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital by his friends. He lodged a complaint in Khandagiri police station on Tuesday. The college authorities confirmed the incident but said they have not received any verbal or written complaint from Sethy. They also denied that it was an incident of ragging.

"We came to know about the incident but we are not aware whether the youths who attacked Sethy are OUAT students or outsiders. It is not an incident of ragging but a case of conflict between Sethy and some other youths," said College of Basic Science and Humanities Director CS Mishra.

Khandagiri police also added that initial investigation suggests that it is not an incident of ragging. A verbal altercation broke out between Sethy and other youths on Monday night, following which they attacked him, said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

The police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 34 (common intention), 294 (uttering obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sources said the prime accused of the case is untraceable.