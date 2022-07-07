STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar ragging menace: Another student alleges assault for denying money to seniors

In his complaint in the Khandagiri police station on Tuesday, he said that the students stopped him near College of Basic Science while he was returning to his residence in Unit-VIII on Monday night.

Published: 07th July 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After BJB Autonomous College, another alleged incident of ragging has come to fore from the College of Basic Science and Humanities in the city.

A 22-year-old student Somnath Sethy alleged that the three youths, who are students of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), assaulted him when he refused to give them money to buy alcohol.

In his complaint in the Khandagiri police station on Tuesday, he said that the students stopped him near College of Basic Science while he was returning to his residence in Unit-VIII on Monday night. One of the accused asked Sethy, who is a Plus III second year student, to give them money to purchase alcohol. When he refused, they forced him to do sit-ups and hit him on his head.

Sethy sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital by his friends. He lodged a complaint in Khandagiri police station on Tuesday. The college authorities confirmed the incident but said they have not received any verbal or written complaint from Sethy. They also denied that it was an incident of ragging.

"We came to know about the incident but we are not aware whether the youths who attacked Sethy are OUAT students or outsiders. It is not an incident of ragging but a case of conflict between Sethy and some other youths," said College of Basic Science and Humanities Director CS Mishra.

Khandagiri police also added that initial investigation suggests that it is not an incident of ragging. A verbal altercation broke out between Sethy and other youths on Monday night, following which they attacked him, said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

The police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 34 (common intention), 294 (uttering obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sources said the prime accused of the case is untraceable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar ragging menace BJB Autonomous College College of Basic Science and Humanities Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp