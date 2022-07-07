Bhubaneswar student suicide: Victim's friend arrested for abetment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 22-year-old first year student of Master of Computer Application (MCA) allegedly took the extreme step, the city police detained her male friend for abetment of suicide. Saheed Nagar police had initially registered a case of unnatural death but later turned it into a cognizable offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused Satya Prakash Das (25) is a native of Bhadrak district and he was working with a private company in the city. He was reportedly in a relationship with the victim since 2014. He went to the victim's residence on Monday evening and had an argument with her as she was in contact with one of her male friends.

"The accused humiliated and thrashed the girl outside her rented accommodation. Initial investigation suggests she ended her life after the incident," said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station. Investigation is continuing and further action will be initiated accordingly. The victim was a native of Tihidi in Bhadrak district.