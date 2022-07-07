STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar student suicide: Victim's friend arrested for abetment

The accused Satya Prakash Das (25) is a native of Bhadrak district and he was working with a private company in the city.

Published: 07th July 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 22-year-old first year student of Master of Computer Application (MCA) allegedly took the extreme step, the city police detained her male friend for abetment of suicide. Saheed Nagar police had initially registered a case of unnatural death but later turned it into a cognizable offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused Satya Prakash Das (25) is a native of Bhadrak district and he was working with a private company in the city. He was reportedly in a relationship with the victim since 2014. He went to the victim's residence on Monday evening and had an argument with her as she was in contact with one of her male friends. 

"The accused humiliated and thrashed the girl outside her rented accommodation. Initial investigation suggests she ended her life after the incident," said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station. Investigation is continuing and further action will be initiated accordingly. The victim was a native of Tihidi in Bhadrak district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar police
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp