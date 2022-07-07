STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not invited but will attend Van Mahotsav: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Names of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, ministers Pradip Kumar Amat and Ashok Panda, two MLAs and mayor Sulochana Das among others are there in the invitation card.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State government has left out Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi from the list of invitees to the 73rd Van Mahotsav to be organised in Ward 50 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, the law maker has announced that she will attend the function uninvited.

Names of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Minister for Public Enterprises Ashok Panda, two Bhubaneswar MLAs Sushant Rout and Anant Narayan Jena and BMC Mayor Sulochana Das are there in the invitation card printed by the Forest and Environment department for function. "Surprisingly, the local elected MP has neither been invited nor informed. The local BJP corporator is also missing," she tweeted.

"Is this insecurity of the State government or its fear or its narrow mindedness or arrogance or all four put together ? How do we explain this ?, she asked and announced that she is planning to go uninvited/without my name in the invitation card," she added.

