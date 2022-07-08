STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Youth murdered day before sister's marriage in Balianta near Bhubaneswar

The deceased Ashish Kumar Ojha's family members suspect a youth who was reportedly harassing his sister was behind the crime.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a ghastly incident, a 22-year-old youth was allegedly murdered on the city outskirts just a day before his sister's marriage. The deceased Ashish Kumar Ojha's family members suspect a youth who was reportedly harassing his sister was behind the crime.

Ashish of Sisilo village in Balianta had attended a feast on Wednesday afternoon and was at home in the night when he started getting repeated phone calls. He then left the house between 9.30 pm and 10 pm but did not return.

His father Pramod Kumar Ojha launched a frantic search to trace his son but returned home at about 3.30 am after failing to find him. A few locals spotted Ashish's body near Dhanua river under Balipatna police limits on Thursday morning and informed the police. 

An inconsolable Pramod told the mediapersons that a youth of their village had managed to find his daughter's mobile phone number and he was harassing her. He alleged the same youth was behind his son's murder. 

"A youth was harassing my daughter and I had earlier also informed his family members about the matter. He has killed my son with the help of his associates as my daughter's marriage was scheduled on July 8," said Pramod.

Balipatna police said Ashish, who was working in a garments shop, had sustained head injuries and they have registered a murder case in this connection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balianta Bhubaneswar murder
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp