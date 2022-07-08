Youth murdered day before sister's marriage in Balianta near Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a ghastly incident, a 22-year-old youth was allegedly murdered on the city outskirts just a day before his sister's marriage. The deceased Ashish Kumar Ojha's family members suspect a youth who was reportedly harassing his sister was behind the crime.

Ashish of Sisilo village in Balianta had attended a feast on Wednesday afternoon and was at home in the night when he started getting repeated phone calls. He then left the house between 9.30 pm and 10 pm but did not return.

His father Pramod Kumar Ojha launched a frantic search to trace his son but returned home at about 3.30 am after failing to find him. A few locals spotted Ashish's body near Dhanua river under Balipatna police limits on Thursday morning and informed the police.

An inconsolable Pramod told the mediapersons that a youth of their village had managed to find his daughter's mobile phone number and he was harassing her. He alleged the same youth was behind his son's murder.

"A youth was harassing my daughter and I had earlier also informed his family members about the matter. He has killed my son with the help of his associates as my daughter's marriage was scheduled on July 8," said Pramod.

Balipatna police said Ashish, who was working in a garments shop, had sustained head injuries and they have registered a murder case in this connection.