Odisha police make headway in Balianta youth murder

A few locals spotted Ashish’s body near Dhanua river under Balipatna police limits on Thursday morning and they informed the police. 

Published: 10th July 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unrequited love of a fellow villager toward 22-year-old Asish Ojha’s sister is the reason behind his murder in Balianta. A native of Sisilo village, Asish was found killed on Wednesday. The deceased's sister had decided to marry a person of her own choice. Police said, one of the suspects - who was in love with her - had warned of dire consequences if she married someone else.

He had attended a feast on Wednesday afternoon and was at his home in the night when he started receiving repeated phone calls. He then left the house between 9.30 pm and 10 pm but did not return. His father Pramod Kumar Ojha launched a frantic search to trace his son but returned home at about 3.30 am after failing to find him. 

A few locals spotted Ashish’s body near Dhanua river under Balipatna police limits on Thursday morning and they informed the police. Pramod had revealed that the youth of their village had managed to find his daughter’s mobile phone number and he was harassing her. He alleged the same youth was behind his son’s murder. 

Balipatna police said they have questioned some persons in connection with the murder case and the accused behind the crime would be arrested soon.“Initial investigation suggests a youth having past enmity with Ashish and another youth who had developed one-sided love with his sister are behind his murder. They possibly asked him to meet them on Wednesday night to have a friendly chat but later killed him,” said a police officer. The police suspect more than two persons may be involved in the crime and the investigation is on in the matter.

