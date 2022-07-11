City malls to engage Covid monitors after Bhubaneswar municipal corporation issues guidlines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after issuing SOP for shopping malls and large commercial establishments, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday asked them to engage Covid-19 monitors on their premises to maintain social distancing norms. The move from the civic body came in view of the surge in Covid numbers in the city on a daily basis this month. BMC officials said apart from ensuring 100 per cent mask use, the mall authorities will need to engage one of their employees as a Covid-19 monitor to ensure social distancing. The malls have also been asked to ensure proper ventilation to check the transmission. The daily infection count of the State Capital remained 185 in the last 24 hours, 43 less than the previous day. The new cases, however, pushed the city’s active case tally to 845. Places such as Khandagiri, Patia, Old Town, Nayapalli and Chandrasekharpur reported the most number of Covid cases. BMC officials said 175 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.