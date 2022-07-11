STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to focus on SDC appointments in nine tribal-dominated districts after July 18

Sources said the ruling BJD MLAs of these tribal districts who have missed the bus to get inducted into the ministry will be considered for these posts.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the ministerial reshuffle, the focus in the ruling BJD has turned towards appointments to the State Planning Board and Special Development Councils (SDCs) in nine tribal-dominated districts, which are likely to take place after the Presidential election on July 18.

Names of several senior BJD leaders are being discussed as the next deputy chairperson of the Odisha State Planning Board (OSPB), which is lying vacant now after the State government dissolved it during the ministerial reshuffle last month. Former MP Pradeep Majhi, who joined BJD in the first week of November last year, is prominent among the names that are doing the rounds for the post.

Sources said that several other names are also in consideration, though the reappointment of Sanjay Dasburma who had resigned from the post after the reshuffle cannot be ruled out altogether. The names of several senior leaders including Prasanna Acharya are also in contention. Acharya, a former MP, was also the Finance minister of the State.

Appointments to the SDCs set up in nine tribal-dominated districts also hold importance as the posts of presidents are vacant for the last year. Generally, MLAs are appointed as the presidents of the SDCs with Minister of State status and tenure of three years. The SDCs were established in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nowrangapur and Malkangiri in March 2021 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. 

Sources said the ruling BJD MLAs of these tribal districts who have missed the bus to get inducted into the ministry will be considered for these posts. Besides, appointments to the public sector undertakings (PSUs) are also on the cards. Several ministerial aspirants are also likely to be considered in the PSUs.
According to a senior BJD leader, these appointments will be the last before the next general elections slated in 2024 and steps are being taken to assuage all sections.

