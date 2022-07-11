Mir Sahiruddin, MD of ponzi firm GRIL dies of suspected heart attack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The managing director of ponzi firm Green Ray International Limited (GRIL), Mir Sahiruddin, died of suspected cardiac arrest at Special Jail in Jharpada here in the early hours of Sunday. He was 47.

The Special Jail officials told TNIE that Sahiruddin collapsed inside the toilet around 4.30 am and was rushed to Capital Hospital at about 5 am, where the doctors declared him brought dead. He was lodged in jail in February 2017.

Sahiruddin was not having any health issues but he possibly collapsed after suffering a heart attack, said a jail official. He was facing trial in seven chit fund cases registered against him in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad.

“Police had visited the spot to investigate the matter and more details will emerge after receiving his postmortem report. Further investigation into the matter is continuing,” said an officer of Laxmisagar police station.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sahiruddin on February 3, 2017, after he managed to evade arrest for nearly three years. A native of the Balasore district, Sahiruddin was hiding with his family in Nigeria. He had returned to India on a Bangladesh passport by impersonating Ahmed Hussain and was arrested from Kolkata.

GRIL is accused of duping nearly `2,000 crores from unsuspecting investors of Odisha and 13 other states on the pretext of providing them higher returns in a short span of time. On September 28, 2015, the Central agency’s officers carried out searches at different branch offices of the Ponzi firm. The searches were conducted at 13 places including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda and Nayagarh districts. During the searches, CBI seized documents related to the chit-fund scam and schemes floated by the company.