Odisha government sets October 1 deadline for online transaction of PACS and LAMPS

BHUBANESWAR: Five years after the launch of an integrated core banking solution (CBS) project covering all three tiers of short-term cooperative credit structure, a few Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) and Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) have not been able to on-boarded to CBS platform.

The State government has directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) to complete the process of on-boarding of PACS and LAMPS to the CBS platform by September 30, 2022, so that real-time transactions could be made from October 1, 2022, the beginning of the Kharif marketing season.

Though the department claimed to have completed the computerisation of all the 2,710 primary societies and most of them have successfully completed the process of migration to the data centre of Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB), many societies are internet connectivity issues. The PACS, where data migration had occurred and the societies have gone online, are also facing software snags, poor and improper migration of data, and inadequate data on the system post-migration.

Training of ARCS, DRCS, and CEOs of Central Cooperative Banks about the on-boarding of primary societies to the CBS platform was scheduled to be completed by June 30. However, this got delayed due to the recent cooperative election, official sources said.

It has been targeted to complete the training programme of chief executives and data entry operators of the primary societies by the end of July. Odisha was the first state to initiate the computerisation of PACS and LAMPS in 2013 and awarded the job to VSoft Technologies, a global provider of information and technology solutions for financial institutions. In 2017, the Chief Minister launched the integrated core banking solution project.