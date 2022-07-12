Bhubaneswar student suicide: Cyber lab in Delhi fails to unlock victim's phone

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: Mobile phone of the 19-year-old Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College student, who allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on July 2, was sent to New Delhi for further investigation but the cyber lab failed to unlock the phone, the city police said.

The student’s cell phone has now been brought back to Bhubaneswar and efforts are on to unlock it, police added. A police officer told The New Indian Express that the victim, a Plus-III first year History student, had put her mobile phone on airplane mode before ending her life.

Police accessed the victim's call detail record (CDR) and had sent her mobile phone to the national capital as part of their investigation. Basing on the CDR, police have questioned a few people to ascertain reason behind her death but to no avail.

Sources said a boy pursuing MBBS from a college in Koraput was also questioned by the police after his mobile phone number surfaced in her CDR. "Though focus of investigation is primarily based on the content of the note, probe is continuing from all angles to get to the bottom of the matter," said a senior police officer.

Roommates of the victim told the police that though she was aware about passwords of their mobile phones, she kept her device's security details always private. "Attempts were made to unlock the victim's mobile phone in a cyber lab in Delhi but the experts failed. Efforts are on to get an access to her device as part of our probe," said a senior police officer.

Sources said the police questioned several students but so far have not managed to obtain any clue regarding any senior harassing her.

Meanwhile, police evacuated protestors including the victim's mother, a relative and members of a few organisations while demonstrating in front of BJB College since last nine days demanding action against three seniors.The girl’s mother had warned to observe her daughter’s 10th day death rituals in front of the college on Monday.