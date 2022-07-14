Educational institutes in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack tread a cautious path amid COVID spike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID-19 cases spike and fresh cases from educational institutions of Twin City sparks concern, virus safety norms are back on campuses. On Wednesday, 44 students and staff of a national university at Cuttack tested positive. Four days back, 27 students of a college were found infected.

While private institutions have started putting precautionary measures (mostly masking and sanitation) in place to keep the infection at bay, the public ones are awaiting direction from the State government to either continue with physical classes or shift to online teaching mode.

Amid the COVID-19 surge in the Capital City, KIIT University on Wednesday shifted to online classes.

Sources in the university said since Khurda is in red zone, students who were scheduled to arrive on the campus now have been asked not to come. Online classes will be held for them and students who are already on campus.

They added that decision on physical classes will be taken only after the district returns to the green zone. In XIMB where all PG students are lodged in hostels, the university management has made an RTPCR negative test report mandatory for all students entering the campus.

"Even with an RTPCR negative report, any student suffering from common cold and cough is being isolated for a minimum of four days," said an official of XIMB, adding that so far no COVID case has been detected in the campus.

As the government has not given any directive on online classes yet, other institutions are just following the social distancing and mask rules. Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University Sabita Acharya said no direction has come from the Higher Education department yet on online classes. "We are adhering to COVID SOPs issued by the State government and the focus is on regular sanitisation of the campus and hostels," she said.

As far as schools in the Capital are concerned, the attendance has come down by at least 30 per cent in many of them. The institutions are continuing with offline classes and will take a decision on classes in online or hybrid mode as per the advisory of the School and Mass Education department.

Officials at St Xavier's Kedargouri campus said the current attendance for most of the classes in their school has come down to 70 to 75 per cent with children suffering from cold, cough or fever. They have, however, not opted for online classes yet.

Mothers Public School principal Poly Patnaik said as students have suffered huge learning loss in the last two years, they have been focusing on physical classes with adequate COVID safety measures. In her school, attendance has been more than 90 per cent as students are keen on attending physical classes.

Patnaik said they are not giving stress on attendance of students up to Class II. Besides, parents have been advised not to send their wards to schools in case they have cough, fever or any other symptoms. "We should learn to live with COVID," she said.

Efforts to contact Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari and School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash did not yield any response.

