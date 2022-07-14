STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Fire Service to deploy quick response units in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

The department will deploy six four-wheelers (pickup trucks) in Bhubaneswar and five such vehicles in Cuttack to carry out operations in areas connected through narrow approach roads.

Fire engine, Fire station

For representational purposes (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to reduce the response time to reach the areas connected through narrow by-lanes/approach roads, Odisha Fire Service has planned to position quick response units in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

"As heavy and medium fire fighting vehicles face hindrances due to restricted access, the four-wheelers will be utilised to carry out operations in areas like Unit - I, II and IV in Bhubaneswar and in market places like Chhatra Bazar in Cuttack," said DG (Fire Service) Santosh Kumar Upadhyay.

Initially, one quick response unit will be deployed in the Capital City between 6 pm and 9.30 pm. Everyday, the unit will be positioned in different areas of Bhubaneswar. Fire department has also planned to conduct mock drills in the cities.

