Bhubaneswar's College of Basic Science and Humanities bags Centre's 'Star College' recognition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has recommended College of Basic Science and Humanities - a constituent of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology - to receive financial support under the 'Star College Scheme' for the session 2021-22.

The college is the only educational institution of the State to be included under the scheme which started in 2008. Informing this in a release on Thursday, Director of the college CSK Mishra said the college has been selected for the scheme because of its infrastructure, faculty, students achievements and research projects.

The Star College Scheme was started by the department to support colleges and universities offering undergraduate education to improve science teaching across the country. There are two components under it - Strengthening and Star.

The College of Basic Science and Humanities will get at least Rs 10 lakh for three years under the ‘Strengthening’ component now to improve its quality of the learning and teaching process.

