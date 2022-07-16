Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to enforce 'no mask no goods' norm as fresh COVID cases rise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the COVID cases surge menacingly in the Capital city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to tighten restrictions further to check the virus transmission.

After asking all business establishments to ensure mask norms and maintain social distancing on their premises, the civic body has now decided to make the provision of 'no mask no entry' mandatory for the malls and commercial outlets.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said that the civic body has decided to enforce 'no mask no entry' and 'no mask no goods' norm across the city.

Malls and business establishments will be asked to display these messages at their entrance to ensure that mask norms are followed strictly on their premises. Order to this effect will be issued shortly, he said after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting with BMC and Health department officials.

The Capital city reported 325 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the active case tally in BMC jurisdiction to 980. Kulange said apart from enforcing Covid safety norms, focus will be on vaccination and testing.

While vaccination began in the city at 12 centres with around 3,800 persons in the 18 to 59 age group taking free precaution doses on the first day, he said the number of centres will be increased very soon.

BMC targets to inoculate around 8 lakh persons in the 18-59 age group in the free vaccination drive in the next 75 days. BMC has also facilitated online booking of slots for the purpose. Also, BMC increased the number of tests to 2,000 per day and it will reach 3,000 soon.

"Patients can speak to doctors through the 1929 helpline while senior officials of BMC will visit and monitor the situation at ward level," the Commissioner said. The number of rapid response teams (RRTs) will also be increased if required.

