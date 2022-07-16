Husband attempts to kill self after wife ends life in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a 41-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide and her husband attempted to end his life after coming to know about her death in the city on Friday. The man was rushed to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

The couple was married for 19 years and they were staying in a flat in Chintamaniswar with their 17-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. She took the extreme step after her husband left for his shop and her children were in the school.

Police said the victim used to accompany her husband to their garments shop in Budheswari Colony every day. But on Friday, she did not go with him on the plea that she would arrive later.

When she did not reach the shop, he sent his nephew to their flat to check on her. When his nephew reached the house, he found the door open and on stepping inside, he saw the woman hanging from a ceiling fan.

Receiving information, her husband rushed back home. Realising that she had already died, he went to the washroom and swallowed liquid cleaner. Police said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the woman's death but they suspect the couple had a fight before the man left for their shop.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Cricket betting racket busted, 4 held

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Friday busted a cricket betting racket in Cuttack with arrest of a bookie and his three associates. The accused persons are kingpin Soumen Sanganeria (27) of Kaligali and his three other associates Rohit Patwari(25) of Ganesh Ghat and Sunil Saha (28) of Mehendipur and Banti Kamilya (30) of Kazi Bazar.

Police have also seized Rs 1.75 lakh cash, seven mobile phones, a calculator, notebook and a board from their possession from the rented house of the bookie located at Kaligali.

DCP Pinak Mishra said that acting on a tip off about online betting in view of ongoing India-England ODI matches, a team of Lalbag police raided the rented house and apprehended the bookie and his three associates. The accused persons were indulging in betting by downloading Crex Cricket Exchange App.

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a 41-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide and her husband attempted to end his life after coming to know about her death in the city on Friday. The man was rushed to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. The couple was married for 19 years and they were staying in a flat in Chintamaniswar with their 17-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. She took the extreme step after her husband left for his shop and her children were in the school. Police said the victim used to accompany her husband to their garments shop in Budheswari Colony every day. But on Friday, she did not go with him on the plea that she would arrive later. When she did not reach the shop, he sent his nephew to their flat to check on her. When his nephew reached the house, he found the door open and on stepping inside, he saw the woman hanging from a ceiling fan. Receiving information, her husband rushed back home. Realising that she had already died, he went to the washroom and swallowed liquid cleaner. Police said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the woman's death but they suspect the couple had a fight before the man left for their shop. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm) Cricket betting racket busted, 4 held CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Friday busted a cricket betting racket in Cuttack with arrest of a bookie and his three associates. The accused persons are kingpin Soumen Sanganeria (27) of Kaligali and his three other associates Rohit Patwari(25) of Ganesh Ghat and Sunil Saha (28) of Mehendipur and Banti Kamilya (30) of Kazi Bazar. Police have also seized Rs 1.75 lakh cash, seven mobile phones, a calculator, notebook and a board from their possession from the rented house of the bookie located at Kaligali. DCP Pinak Mishra said that acting on a tip off about online betting in view of ongoing India-England ODI matches, a team of Lalbag police raided the rented house and apprehended the bookie and his three associates. The accused persons were indulging in betting by downloading Crex Cricket Exchange App.