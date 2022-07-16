STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government to develop 'Science City' near Bhubaneswar

The project will come up on a 30-acre patch of land, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed the Assembly on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to develop a Science City on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The project will come up on a 30-acre patch of land, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed the Assembly on Friday.  It will be developed on the lines of the Science City at Kolkata, which is one of its kind in the country. 

The Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has been asked to allot the land for the project.  "Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the project, which will enhance the scientific skills among the students. Hands-on and interactive exhibits on various topics of science will also come up encouraging visitors to experience the props and enjoy the underlying scientific principles," Panda said.  

Apart from it, a science centre-cum-planetarium is coming up at Puri and a nature museum on the Satkosia biosphere.  An area measuring 3.7 acres has been identified by the Puri administration in Siddhamahavir mouza for the science centre-cum-planetarium. 

