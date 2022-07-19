AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to start renal transplant from August

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS Bhubaneswar is likely to start kidney transplant services from August. The national institute has already received the required permission from the State government to start the service.

After SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, AIIMS will be the second public health facility to perform renal transplant in the State. A team of specialists and nurses have been trained at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

In-charge Director Prof Mukesh Tripathi said equipment and infrastructure are almost ready for the much-awaited renal transplant service at the national institute. "Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) of the State has already given its nod. A dedicated team has been formed to manage the transplant unit. If everything goes as per plan, the procedure will start soon," he said.

Besides, the AIIMS is also going to have a dedicated burn and plastic ward, new trauma and emergency care units. The projects are on schedule, added Dr Tripathi.

Addressing the foundation day ceremony, AIIMS Jodhpur Director Prof Sanjeev Misra said the Bhubaneswar facility has become one of the most trusted health institutions in eastern India. In the first decade of its illustrious journey, he said, the institute has achieved many milestones.

Be it patient care, research or other social welfare activities, it has earned many accolades and been able to cater to people of Odisha as well as neighbouring states. Prof Misra stressed collaboration of technology for digital innovation in health care services, medical education and research.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director (Designate) Prof Ashutosh Biswas emphasised on better team work to treat as many patients without any hesitation. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is the second in the country after Delhi and the only AIIMS whose foundation stone was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It has a footfall of around 4,500 patients every day.

