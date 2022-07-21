'Plastic ban violators to pay steep fine', warns Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has worked out a standard operating procedure (SOP) to enforce the ban on single-use plastic, which came into force this month. Violators will have to cough up hefty fines.

As per the SOP, fine between Rs 200 and Rs 50,000 will be imposed on violators flouting the new norms. Common residential units violating the ban order will have to pay fine between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 range in the first three instances after which criminal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Similarly, shopkeepers, street vendors, fast-food centres, ice-cream and juice carts etc will be penalised in the range of Rs 500 to 2000 in the first three instances after which they will face criminal proceedings along with cancellation of their trade license.

Restaurant owners will also be fined, Rs 1,000 in the first instance, Rs 2,000 in the second instance. In the third instance of violation, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be collected and upon further violation, the owners may lose their business license.

On the other hand, hotels, commercial establishments and SME enterprises in the municipal limits will be fined Rs 2,000 in the first instance, Rs 10,000 in the second instance and Rs 50,000 in the third instance after which legal action and criminal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Industrial establishments will be fined between Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 in the first three instances.

BMC officials said that a 'single-use plastic ban central enforcement squad' will be constituted involving scientists of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the civic body to carry out the enforcement in the city jurisdiction.

Awareness drive will be carried out in the city to sensitise residents, traders and business establishments in this regard.

