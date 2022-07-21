Home Cities Bhubaneswar

'Plastic ban violators to pay steep fine', warns Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Common residential units violating the ban order will have to pay fine between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 range in the first three instances after which criminal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has worked out a standard operating procedure (SOP) to enforce the ban on single-use plastic, which came into force this month. Violators will have to cough up hefty fines.

As per the SOP, fine between Rs 200 and Rs 50,000 will be imposed on violators flouting the new norms. Common residential units violating the ban order will have to pay fine between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 range in the first three instances after which criminal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Similarly, shopkeepers, street vendors, fast-food centres, ice-cream and juice carts etc will be penalised in the range of Rs 500 to 2000 in the first three instances after which they will face criminal proceedings along with cancellation of their trade license. 

Restaurant owners will also be fined, Rs 1,000 in the first instance, Rs 2,000 in the second instance. In the third instance of violation, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be collected and upon further violation, the owners may lose their business license.    

On the other hand, hotels, commercial establishments and SME enterprises in the municipal limits will be fined Rs 2,000 in the first instance, Rs 10,000 in the second instance and Rs 50,000 in the third instance after which legal action and criminal proceedings will be initiated against them. 

Industrial establishments will be fined between Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 in the first three instances.

BMC officials said that a 'single-use plastic ban central enforcement squad' will be constituted involving scientists of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the civic body to carry out the enforcement in the city jurisdiction. 

Awareness drive will be carried out in the city to sensitise residents, traders and business establishments in this regard. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Plastic ban Bhubaneswar plastic
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp