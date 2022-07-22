Grand celebrations at President-elect Droupadi Murmu's school and college in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Grand celebrations were held at newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu's alma mater Capital Girls' High School here at Unit-II on Thursday. Murmu had studied in the high school from Class VIII to XI (1970 to 1974).

After the news of her becoming the President broke, students and teachers of the school distributed sweets to celebrate the victory of their illustrious alumnus, who will be the first tribal woman to take up the highest office in the country, when she is sworn-in on July 25.

"The students have drawn inspiration and motivation from Droupadi Murmu. They are also aspiring to attain huge success in their lives," said in-charge principal of the school, Renubala Jena.

Some students of Murmu's hometown Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district are staying in the school’s Kuntala Kumari Adivasi Girls' Hostel, and her win has acted as a morale booster for them, she added. Murmu was staying in the same hostel while studying in the school.

Celebrations also took place in Indira Gandhi Adivasi Women’s Hostel in Unit IX on Thursday, where Murmu was staying while studying in Rama Devi Women’s University in the Capital city.

"Droupadi Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand and now she has been elected as the President of the country. We are feeling extremely proud and motivated after her victory," said an inmate of the hostel.

