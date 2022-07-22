Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Grand celebrations at President-elect Droupadi Murmu's school and college in Bhubaneswar

Some students of Murmu's hometown Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district are staying in the school’s Kuntala Kumari Adivasi Girls' Hostel.

Published: 22nd July 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Capital Girls' High School in Bhubaneswar celebrate the Presidential poll win of Droupadi Murmu

Students of Capital Girls' High School in Bhubaneswar celebrate the Presidential poll win of Droupadi Murmu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Grand celebrations were held at newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu's alma mater Capital Girls' High School here at Unit-II on Thursday. Murmu had studied in the high school from Class VIII to XI (1970 to 1974).

After the news of her becoming the President broke, students and teachers of the school distributed sweets to celebrate the victory of their illustrious alumnus, who will be the first tribal woman to take up the highest office in the country, when she is sworn-in on July 25.

"The students have drawn inspiration and motivation from Droupadi Murmu. They are also aspiring to attain huge success in their lives," said in-charge principal of the school, Renubala Jena.

Some students of Murmu's hometown Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district are staying in the school’s Kuntala Kumari Adivasi Girls' Hostel, and her win has acted as a morale booster for them, she added. Murmu was staying in the same hostel while studying in the school.

Celebrations also took place in Indira Gandhi Adivasi Women’s Hostel in Unit IX on Thursday, where Murmu was staying while studying in Rama Devi Women’s University in the Capital city.

"Droupadi Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand and now she has been elected as the President of the country. We are feeling extremely proud and motivated after her victory," said an inmate of the hostel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Capital Girls High School
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp