CBSE result: Bhubaneswar girl scores perfect 100 in Class X exam

BHUBANESWAR: Shreya Pattanayak, a student from Mother’s Public School here, has secured a perfect score in the CBSE Class X exam, the results of which were declared on Friday. Shreya scored 500 out of 500 in the board exams. Thanking her parents and school teachers for their support, Shreya said she aspires to make a career in the medical field.

Principal Poly Patnaik congratulated Shreya and said 62 per cent of students have secured over 90 per cent in the exam. “The Class XII results of our school were equally good,” she said. Many schools in the city posted 100 per cent results in both Class X and XII exams. Most of the Class X students in KIIT International School secured 90 per cent and above marks. The school also posted 100 per cent results in the Class XII exam. Deevyanshu Malu from the school, who topped the State in the recently held JEE (Main) 2022, scored 100 marks in all three subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

MP and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta congratulated the students for their success and said it has been possible because of the modern teaching methodology in the school. Both the SAI International School and SAI International Residential School also posted 100 per cent results in Class X as well as Class XII board exams.

Similarly, the DAV Public school at Chandrasekharpur posted 100 per cent results in both Class X and XII, while DAV Kalinga Nagar registered a 100 per cent pass percentage in the Class X board exam. Results of DAV Pokhariput were also encouraging with many students securing above 90 pc in both Class X and XII, officials said. DAV Public School Unit VIII also posted an impressive performance with a school average of 89.70 pc in Class X.

St Xavier International School at Satyanagar registered cent per cent results in Class X and XII, while the results of St Xavier’s High School Khandagiri were also 100 per cent in Class X and 98 per cent in Class XII. Jupiter Public School in the city logged an overall pass percentage of 98 per cent in Class X and XII. LR DAV Public School in Cuttack also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in both the board exams.

