Rush at Odisha schools for admissions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1.5 lakh students have already applied for admission to higher secondary schools for the 2022-23 academic session. The online application process began on Wednesday. Students can apply for e-admission through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) website www.samsodisha.gov.in.Informing this at a press meet on Friday, Director of Higher Secondary Education Raghuram R Iyer said a total of 1,50,900 applications have come in so far and students can apply till August 10. While the first merit list will be published on August 17, the selected students can take admission from August 19 to 25.

At least 2,058 higher secondary schools are participating in e-admission and the seat strength is 5,06,090. Each student has to choose a minimum of five higher secondary schools as the preferred choice but there is no limit on the maximum choice of preference. Iyer urged students to take the help of the Odisha Career portal (www.odishacareerportal.com) to know more about career opportunities and scholarships.

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1.5 lakh students have already applied for admission to higher secondary schools for the 2022-23 academic session. The online application process began on Wednesday. Students can apply for e-admission through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) website www.samsodisha.gov.in.Informing this at a press meet on Friday, Director of Higher Secondary Education Raghuram R Iyer said a total of 1,50,900 applications have come in so far and students can apply till August 10. While the first merit list will be published on August 17, the selected students can take admission from August 19 to 25. At least 2,058 higher secondary schools are participating in e-admission and the seat strength is 5,06,090. Each student has to choose a minimum of five higher secondary schools as the preferred choice but there is no limit on the maximum choice of preference. Iyer urged students to take the help of the Odisha Career portal (www.odishacareerportal.com) to know more about career opportunities and scholarships.