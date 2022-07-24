Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to include public grievances in ward-level plans

Mayor Sulochana Das said that public grievances will be given priority in framing such plans and allocating funds for their execution in the city.

Published: 24th July 2022

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will include public grievances and suggestions in working out ward-level development plans. Public grievances will be given priority in framing such plans and allocating funds for their execution in the city, said Mayor Sulochana Das on Saturday.

Das who has chaired five 'public interface' meetings so far to interact with citizens of different wards to seek their suggestions and know about the issues of their locality, said such meetings will be conducted in all wards and plans will be worked out accordingly for their redressal.  

"Every ward has its own set of problems, different from other wards. Accordingly, we have started conducting the public interface programmes to hear about the issues of wards directly from the households, residential societies, slum representatives, club members and other stakeholders to include those issues in the ward level plan to work on them on priority," she said.

The ward level public interface meetings has been organised for Wards 1, 2, 19, 28 and 55 so far. The Mayor said looking into the nature of the issues, BMC will try to find solutions.

