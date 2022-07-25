Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Murmu ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday met President-elect Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi along with all the 21 BJD MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday met President-elect Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi along with all the 21 BJD MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 15th President of India to be held at the central hall of the Parliament on Monday. All the MPs from Odisha including 21 BJD Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members have been invited to attend the oath taking ceremony. 

“I came to greet President-elect Droupadi Murmu and wish her all the best. I am so pleased and honoured that a daughter of Odisha has been chosen as the President of India, I will be there for her oath-taking ceremony tomorrow,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons after meeting Murmu.

Congratulating the President-elect earlier, the Chief Minister had said that 4.5 crore people of Odisha are proud of her achievement. While supporting her candidature, the BJD has also campaigned for her and urged all MLAs of the State to vote for her. Six BJP MLAs from Mayurbhanj district also met Murmu at New Delhi and congratulated her. They will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.

