Measures in place for monkeypox testing: Odisha government

Odisha government has put measures in place for early detection of monkeypox cases and their testing, Health officials said on Monday.

Published: 26th July 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has put measures in place for early detection of monkeypox cases and their testing, Health officials said on Monday.The Health officials also said the districts have already been asked to step up surveillance and monitor those coming from outside, especially from abroad.

“No monkeypox case has been detected in our State so far. However, measures have been taken for testing protocol and treatment in the event of detection of any such case,” said director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra.He said the Health department has already issued guidelines to medical colleges, chief district medical officers (CDMOs) and specialists asking them to remain alert in this regard.

Discussions have also been held with Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) about testing of suspects and the method of treatment for those found with monkeypox symptoms. Currently, 15 centres across the country including RMRC have been designated to carry out the tests.

LOW TESTING BRINGS DOWN DAILY COVID CASES BELOW

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 739 new cases against 1,011 on the previous day as the number of daily tests plunged by over 4,000 in the last 24 hours.There was also no major change in the daily test positivity rate (TPR) as it continued to remain over 4 per cent. Officials of Health and Family Welfare department said around 17,321 samples were tested in the last 24 hours against 21,666 on the previous day.

Accordingly, the test positivity rate which had remained 4.67 per cent, stood at 4.29 per cent on Monday. The new infections were mostly reported from the coastal and western Odisha districts. Khurda, of which capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of 138 cases, followed by 114 in Sundargarh and 113 in Sambalpur. Mayurbhanj too reported 84 new cases.

On the other hand, health officials said 1,006 more Covid infected persons recovered during the last 24 hours bringing down the number of active cases to 6,396 on Monday. Keeping in view the continues detection of fresh cases in the State, health officials appealed people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour all the time in public places and get their vaccination done for precaution dose on time. The State Government has achieved the milestone of vaccinating 7 crore doses to the beneficiaries since Sunday, officials said.

