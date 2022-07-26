Orissa High Court seeks personal appearance of Chief Conservator of Forests

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the counter affidavit filed by the wildlife wing of Forest department in a PIL on elephant poaching in the State and directed personal appearance of the Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) on August 8, the day fixed for next hearing on the case. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik expected the top official to be present in virtual mode to answer the court’s queries relating to corrective measures taken to counter the challenges posed by illegal poaching of elephants. The bench observed that the counter affidavit was “vague in its particulars” on the actual number of incidents of illegal poaching of elephants as it broadly talked of the steps taken for enforcement of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in general and the preventive and counter measures taken against illegal poaching. Accordingly, the bench directed the Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to file an additional affidavit giving details of the instances of illegal poaching of elephants in the last five years.