Resolution in Odisha Assembly to felicitate President Droupadi Murmu

A former member of the Odisha Assembly, Murmu was elected to the House twice consecutively from 2000 to 2009 from the Rairangpur constituency in Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 26th July 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Assembly on Monday passed a resolution congratulating President Droupadi Murmu for assuming office of the top constitutional position of the country. The resolution brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari was supported by members present in the house. The resolution proposed to felicitate the President and said a delegation headed by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha should meet her in New Delhi for this purpose.

A former member of the Odisha Assembly, Murmu was elected to the House twice consecutively from 2000 to 2009 from the Rairangpur constituency in Mayurbhanj district. She also served as a Minister of State for Commerce and Transport and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development in the Naveen Patnaik ministry from 2000 to 2004 when BJP was in alliance with the BJD in the State.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who attended the oath taking ceremony at the national capital along with all the 21 BJD MPs, said he was absolutely delighted and honoured with a woman from Odisha holding the highest office in the country. “I would also like to congratulate the people of Odisha since a woman from the State is now the President of India,” he said.

BJP CELEBRATES AS MURMU TAKES OATH AS PRESIDENT
Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Monday celebrated after Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India by dancing to the tunes of tribal musical instruments, bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. Traditional tribal dance and other cultural events were organised on the premises of the party’s State headquarters here. While, leaders and BJP workers watched the live swearing-in ceremony of Murmu on television. “July 25, 2022 will remain as a historic day for each of the Odia as a tribal woman coming from a remote area took oath as the President of India, a largest democracy of the world. It was indeed a proud moment for the State,” said BJP’s State president Samir Mohanty.

Describing Murmu’s elevation as a glorious chapter in India’s democracy, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the speech of Murmu at the swearing-in ceremony has touched a billion hearts. “The personal touches, anecdotes and references is every bit a reminder of her reverence for tribal pride, history, culture and humble Odia roots. Her speech has touched a billion hearts, instilled pride and has also shown India the way forward to dream big and fulfil those dreams,” Pradhan told reporters.

