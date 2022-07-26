Ruckus in Odisha assembly over adjournment motion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly on Monday as an adjournment motion notice submitted by the Opposition members was not listed for discussion in the House. BJP and Congress members had submitted an adjournment motion notice on non-payment of `20 crore dues to L&T which in course of 18 years have reached to Rs 120 crore including interest. As the issue was not taken up for discussion in the Assembly, Opposition members trooped into the well shouting slogans forcing Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha to adjourn the house till 4pm.

Targeting the government over seizure of Works department property by a private company, the Opposition members sought a clarification from the Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick in this regard. The Speaker in his ruling said that a review petition was earlier filed with the Supreme Court in connection with the issue. Hence, as per Rule 60 (VII), a matter which is already sub-judice cannot be debated on the floor of the House, he added.

However, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi demanded a discussion over the issue. Alleging that government ignored the issue between 2004 and 2022, Tara Prasad Bahinipati (Cong) demanded that the company should be blacklisted and property of government officials responsible for this should be seized. Several ruling BJD members, however, maintained that the ruling of Speaker is supreme. Any discussion will impact the case, they added.

