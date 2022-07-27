Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dengue claims another life in Bhubaneswar

Dengue is reported to have claimed another life in Bhubaneswar making it the second death in the Capital city this season. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dengue is reported to have claimed another life in Bhubaneswar making it the second death in the Capital city this season. Sources said a 11-year-old boy allegedly succumbed to the vector-borne disease on Monday. The boy had reportedly tested positive for dengue and died while being shifted from Capital hospital to another hospital after his health condition deteriorated. 

Additional district urban public health officer Antaryami Mishra said though he had tested positive for dengue, it has not been confirmed yet. The State health committee will examine the case for its confirmation. 

He said the dengue cases are continuously surfacing in the city this month, though the situation is not as critical as it was last year. “On an average we are seeing four to five cases in the city every day for the last few days,” he said. Mishra said around 216 dengue cases have been reported here so far since January.

The officer said ‘dry-day’ campaign is continuing in different wards of the city every Thursday and Sunday to raise awareness and destroy mosquito breeding sources. Teams involving health and sanitation workers have also been formed to take up source reduction activities, he said. 

