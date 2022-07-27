Monkeypox scare: MCHs asked to keep beds ready

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the WHO declaring monkeypox a Public Health Emergency, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting with the officials of the department and asked the medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs) to keep isolation beds ready.

Das said instruction has been issued to keep at least two beds ready in every MCHs.

He said no case of monkeypox has been detected in Odisha yet, but the State needs to remain prepared. “Like Covid-19, this is also a viral infection. Accordingly, we need to remain alert and have all measures in place to deal with the situation effectively in the event of detection of any cases,” Das said.

The Minister said he has called for another review meeting on monkeypox on July 30. As many as 15 centres across the country including RMRC have been designated to carry out tests for the viral disease at present.

The Health department has already asked the district administrations to step up surveillance and monitor those coming to the State from outside, especially from abroad for immediate identification of the suspects.

“We have kept a close vigil on people coming from abroad,” the Minister said. He asked people having any symptoms to get their test done immediately.

