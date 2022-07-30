Bhubaneswar: Death of patient triggers tension in Capital Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 51-year-old patient’s death allegedly due to negligence during treatment sparked tension in Capital Hospital on Friday prompting the hospital administration to order a probe. Sources said the patient Dusasan Sahoo, who was initially rushed to a municipality hospital after he complained of chest pain, was referred to Capital Hospital. A doctor prescribed him a few tablets and two injections. When his condition did not improve, he was allegedly administered an injection and his family was asked to take him home.

A resident of Jagannathpur Patna area under Dhauli police limits, Sahoo again complained of chest pain on the way and fell unconscious. His family members brought him back to Capital Hospital. He was taken to Casualty where a lady doctor examined him.

“She took the earlier prescription and assured us that the document would be provided after treatment. But moments later Sahoo succumbed. We are unable to know why he died and what injection he was administered,” alleged a family member.

As tension prevailed on the hospital campus following the death, BJP leader Babu Singh rushed to the Capital Hospital and met authorities to ascertain the cause of death. He alleged that the hospital authorities were unable to clarify the cause of death even three hours after the incident which led to suspicion.

Meanwhile, the Capital Hospital administration has ordered a probe into the incident. Director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said the patient was checked in three phases and his chest x-ray and ECG were conducted. “A two-member committee has been constituted to investigate the allegation and find out the cause of death. The committee will submit a report on Saturday. Action will be initiated if anyone is found negligent,” he assured. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection.

BHUBANESWAR: A 51-year-old patient’s death allegedly due to negligence during treatment sparked tension in Capital Hospital on Friday prompting the hospital administration to order a probe. Sources said the patient Dusasan Sahoo, who was initially rushed to a municipality hospital after he complained of chest pain, was referred to Capital Hospital. A doctor prescribed him a few tablets and two injections. When his condition did not improve, he was allegedly administered an injection and his family was asked to take him home. A resident of Jagannathpur Patna area under Dhauli police limits, Sahoo again complained of chest pain on the way and fell unconscious. His family members brought him back to Capital Hospital. He was taken to Casualty where a lady doctor examined him. “She took the earlier prescription and assured us that the document would be provided after treatment. But moments later Sahoo succumbed. We are unable to know why he died and what injection he was administered,” alleged a family member. As tension prevailed on the hospital campus following the death, BJP leader Babu Singh rushed to the Capital Hospital and met authorities to ascertain the cause of death. He alleged that the hospital authorities were unable to clarify the cause of death even three hours after the incident which led to suspicion. Meanwhile, the Capital Hospital administration has ordered a probe into the incident. Director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said the patient was checked in three phases and his chest x-ray and ECG were conducted. “A two-member committee has been constituted to investigate the allegation and find out the cause of death. The committee will submit a report on Saturday. Action will be initiated if anyone is found negligent,” he assured. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection.