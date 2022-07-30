Make in Odisha: 16 projects commissioned, 5,878 jobs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb on Friday claimed that 16 projects with an estimated investment of Rs 5,674.56 crore have been commissioned till now as far as Make-in-Odisha (MIO) events are concerned.

In a written reply to a question by Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the Minister informed the Assembly that the State had received 286 investment proposals in the two events organised in 2016 and 2018 with an investment intent of Rs 6,26,349 crore.

The MIO-2016 had received 84 proposals with an investment intent of Rs 2,03,235 crore for setting up industries in different sectors and generating 1,37,634 jobs. Similarly, the MIO-2018 had attracted 202 proposals with an investment intent of Rs 4,23,114.53 crore which were estimated to generate 5,91,847 jobs.

“While a total of 164 proposals have been cleared through single window clearance, 16 projects have been commissioned and are partly or fully operational. The projects are estimated to generate employment opportunities for 5,878 people,” Deb said. The Industries Minister said the government had spent Rs 54.96 crore for organising both the events at Bhubaneswar.

