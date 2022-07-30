Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen Patnaik to visit New Delhi again on August 5

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to leave on a four-day visit to New Delhi again from August 5. This will be his second visit to the national capital in the last 15 days.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to leave on a four-day visit to New Delhi again from August 5. This will be his second visit to the national capital in the last 15 days.

The CM is expected to attend the meeting of the national committee on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ during the visit. The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Unnion Home Minister Amit Shah, Governors and Chief Ministers of different states. Naveen will also attend the meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog on August 8 before returning the following day. 

He had last visited New Delhi on July 25 to attend the swearing-in of 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp