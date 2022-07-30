Naveen Patnaik to visit New Delhi again on August 5

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to leave on a four-day visit to New Delhi again from August 5. This will be his second visit to the national capital in the last 15 days.

The CM is expected to attend the meeting of the national committee on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ during the visit. The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Unnion Home Minister Amit Shah, Governors and Chief Ministers of different states. Naveen will also attend the meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog on August 8 before returning the following day.

He had last visited New Delhi on July 25 to attend the swearing-in of 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu.

