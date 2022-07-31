Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC to extend night sweeping in all wards from next month

A separate SOP has already been framed by the civic body to take up the night sweeping initiative.

Published: 31st July 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After implementing night sweeping successfully in Ward 40, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to extend the initiative to other wards of the city within a month. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the drive intended at providing a clean atmosphere to the residents will be implemented in all wards in phases by August. He said two more wards have been finalised for implementation of the drive in the next few days.

A separate SOP has already been framed by the civic body to take up the night sweeping initiative. As per the SOP, sweeping will be done by sanitation staff in commercial areas between 10 pm and 4 am and in residential areas between 7pm to 1am. One supervisor will be appointed for 20 sanitation workers each.

Agencies engaging sanitation staff for the work will be required to provide PPEs such as safety shoes, gloves, masks and fluorescent jackets. Sanitation inspectors will also be engaged to monitor the work carried out by the agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp