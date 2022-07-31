BMC to extend night sweeping in all wards from next month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After implementing night sweeping successfully in Ward 40, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to extend the initiative to other wards of the city within a month. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the drive intended at providing a clean atmosphere to the residents will be implemented in all wards in phases by August. He said two more wards have been finalised for implementation of the drive in the next few days.

A separate SOP has already been framed by the civic body to take up the night sweeping initiative. As per the SOP, sweeping will be done by sanitation staff in commercial areas between 10 pm and 4 am and in residential areas between 7pm to 1am. One supervisor will be appointed for 20 sanitation workers each.

Agencies engaging sanitation staff for the work will be required to provide PPEs such as safety shoes, gloves, masks and fluorescent jackets. Sanitation inspectors will also be engaged to monitor the work carried out by the agencies.

BHUBANESWAR: After implementing night sweeping successfully in Ward 40, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to extend the initiative to other wards of the city within a month. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the drive intended at providing a clean atmosphere to the residents will be implemented in all wards in phases by August. He said two more wards have been finalised for implementation of the drive in the next few days. A separate SOP has already been framed by the civic body to take up the night sweeping initiative. As per the SOP, sweeping will be done by sanitation staff in commercial areas between 10 pm and 4 am and in residential areas between 7pm to 1am. One supervisor will be appointed for 20 sanitation workers each. Agencies engaging sanitation staff for the work will be required to provide PPEs such as safety shoes, gloves, masks and fluorescent jackets. Sanitation inspectors will also be engaged to monitor the work carried out by the agencies.