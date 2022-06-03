STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar's SAI International School celebrates birth anniversary of founder

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SAI International Education Group celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder-chairman, late Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo on Wednesday.

As part of the celebrations, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal inaugurated Sahoo's dream project the 'Galaxy of Stars'. Galaxy of Stars has been introduced to foster scientific temperament, curiosity and critical thinking among the students of SAI International. 

It is a centre for sharing knowledge on space and research.  The centre will give an opportunity to students to learn about planets, constellations and the universe. The centre will organise various educational activities to cultivate a spirit of scientific enquiry and creativity among the students.

The Governor said the students should continue to innovate and their curiosity should never cease to exist. 
He also inaugurated the revamped website of SAI International Education Group and SAI International School. 

During the event, vice-chancellor of University of California, Davis, Dr Prasant Mohapatra delivered the first Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo memorial lecture. Mohapatra is also part of the advisory board of SAI Group. SAI Group's chairperson Dr Silpi Sahoo said that the memorial lecture will be held every year on June 1.

