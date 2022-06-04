STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government officer arrested for receiving bribe of Rs 30,000 in Bhubaneswar

Vigilance sources said Sahoo had demanded a total of Rs 65,500, which included Rs 26,500 to issue order for purchase of 55 UPS devices. 

Published: 04th June 2022

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance on Friday caught Purna Chandra Sahoo, the under secretary in Planning and Convergence department, red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from the owner of a computer firm.

Sahoo had demanded the bribe from the complainant to release his bills for supplying computers. Vigilance sources said Sahoo had demanded a total of Rs 65,500, which included Rs 26,500 to issue order for purchase of 55 UPS devices. 

The accused had also threatened the complainant to keep the order on hold if his demand was not fulfilled. "Sahoo was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at his government quarters in Bhubaneswar. A case has been registered in this connection," said an officer of the anti-corruption agency.

After Sahoo's arrest, simultaneous searches were conducted at his government quarters in Bharatpur, office chamber in Lok Seva Bhawan and house at his native village within Odagaon police limits in Nayagarh district.

