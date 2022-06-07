STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon unlikely to hit Odisha in next five days

The people of Odisha may have to wait for a couple of days to get respite from the hot and humid conditions as south-west monsoon’s advancement is unlikely to happen until June 11.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The people of Odisha may have to wait for a couple of days to get respite from the hot and humid conditions as south-west monsoon’s advancement is unlikely to happen until June 11. 
South-west monsoon normally reaches Odisha by June 11 and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had recently made forecast of above normal rainfall in the State for this month.

“Monsoon’s advancement towards Odisha is unlikely in the next five days. Further forecast will be provided after that period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas. Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University, Sarat Chandra Sahu expressed similar views and said south-west monsoon’s advancement towards the State is unlikely to happen in the next five days.

“There is a possibility that south-west monsoon’s current will strengthen over the Arabian Sea by June 9 or 10. This is likely to help in advancement of the monsoon towards south Odisha by June 12 or 13,” said Sahu. However, rainfall activity might not be significant when the monsoon advances towards south Odisha. Many places in south Odisha districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall and only one or two places are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the period as the monsoon current will not be very strong due to absence of any weather system over the Bay of Bengal. 

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued heatwave warning for four districts in the next two days. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Boudh districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be no large change in maximum temperature at many places in Odisha during the next four to five days, said the regional Met office. 

On Monday, 11 places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius or more. Nuapada was the hottest at 44 degree, followed by Boudh and Balangir 43 degree each. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 35.6 degree and 35.8 degree respectively.

